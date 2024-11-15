Tips help reduce your health care costs for next year

Posted Friday, November 15, 2024 4:08 pm

With the annual open enrollment season in full swing, a concerning finding sheds light on a health issue that affects millions of Americans. A staggering 88% of U.S. adults lack sufficient health literacy to effectively navigate the health care system.

If that’s the case for you, this lack of understanding may not just affect your health – it could also impact your bank account. The Center for Health Policy Research at George Washington University found that insufficient health literacy can cost up to $238 billion annually in higher health care costs. This knowledge gap may also result in less-than-ideal healthcare plan selections, which could cause you to miss out on plans that might better suit your needs and offer potential cost savings.

Enrollment Timing: For people with coverage from their employer, open enrollment typically happens during a two- or three-week period between September and December. For those eligible for Medicare, the Medicare Annual Enrollment Period runs from Oct. 15 to Dec. 7 each year. Coverage selections made during the fall will take effect on Jan. 1, 2025. For people shopping for individual plans on the Health Insurance Marketplace, open enrollment begins Nov. 1, 2024, and ends Jan. 15, 2025, in most states. Enroll by Dec. 15, for active coverage on Jan. 1, 2025.

Empowering yourself with knowledge about your health care options during open enrollment is crucial to optimizing your benefits and managing costs. Dr. Danielle Madril, State Chief Medical Officer, UnitedHealthcare has the following tips to help bridge the knowledge gap and help you save money on health care:

Understand your plan and health care costs

Take time to understand the benefits, services and costs of plans available – including what might have changed with your current coverage. Pay attention to more than just the monthly premium. It’s also important to understand your out-of-pocket costs like deductibles, copays and coinsurance. If you’re a Medicare member or caregiver, assess the differences between Original Medicare and Medicare Advantage. Visit MedicareEducation.com to find answers to questions about eligibility, plan choices, prescription coverage and more. This glossary defines thousands of health care terms to help you make informed decisions.

Help prevent unexpected costs

Check if your doctor is in your plan’s provider network, since visiting in-network providers can help reduce out-of-pocket costs. Regular preventive visits are generally covered by your health insurance plan and can play a crucial role in early disease detection. That can be a win-win for your health and your pocketbook. That’s because identifying issues as early as possible may lead to more effective treatments and can also help avoid more costly services in the future. But here’s part of where that “understanding” piece is critical. Come to your doctor visit with a list of questions and let him or her know if you have any health concerns. Take notes to make sure you’re getting all the information you need and review them once you return home.

Shop around for pharmacies

First make sure your pharmacy is in your insurance plan’s network, otherwise you might have to pay more for your prescriptions. Also, make sure your medications will be covered next year by the plan you choose. Then, do some comparison shopping. You may be surprised at how much variance you’ll find from one pharmacy to another in terms of prices of the medications you may need. Also, investigate generic options for those prescriptions, which are usually less expensive than brand-name versions. And look into online pharmacies, which ship nationally and, because they have less overhead than brick-and-mortar stores, may offer better prices.

Look into specialty benefits

Additional benefits, such as dental, vision, hearing, or critical illness insurance, are often available and may contribute to overall well-being. Original Medicare doesn’t cover most dental, vision and hearing services, but many Medicare Advantage plans do. You can also explore mental health coverage. Beyond in-person mental health care, you may have access to a virtual network of therapists and psychiatrists, along with advocates to help find the right behavioral health care or resources. Many health plans also offer incentives for taking healthier actions, like completing a health survey or exercising. Others provide personalized support to those living with common chronic conditions. Many Medicare Advantage plans offer gym memberships and wellness programs for members at no additional cost.

Take advantage of your employee assistance program (EAP)

Health literacy and financial literacy are closely linked, as they both play a critical role in our ability to make well-informed decisions about our health and financial well-being. Many employee assistance programs offer financial resources and tools to help narrow financial literacy gaps, such as tax planning, debt management, and savings guidance. EAPs can also help address behavioral health issues, which can affect cognitive functions and the ability to understand health information.