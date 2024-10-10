FL Dept. of Health provides tips to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning

News from Florida Dept. of Health
Posted 10/10/24

Equipment such as portable generators, cars, charcoal grills, gas grills, and gas-powered power tools produce CO.

You must be a member to read this story.

Join our family of readers for as little as $5 per month and support local, unbiased journalism.

Already have an account? Log in to continue. Otherwise, follow the link below to join.

Please log in to continue

Log in
I am anchor

FL Dept. of Health provides tips to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning

Posted
News from Florida Dept. of Health

Carbon monoxide (CO) is a highly poisonous, invisible, odorless, tasteless gas. Equipment such as portable generators, cars, charcoal grills, gas grills, and gas-powered power tools produce CO.

CO exposure may cause:

• Fatigue
• Weakness
• Chest pains
• Nausea
• Vomiting
• Headaches

• Confusion
• Loss of consciousness
• Death

Avoid CO exposure by taking these precautions:

• NEVER burn charcoal or gas grills inside a house, garage, vehicle, tent, or fireplace.

• NEVER run a vehicle inside of your garage.

• NEVER use a generator indoors, including in homes, garages, basements, crawl spaces, and other enclosed or partially enclosed areas, even with ventilation. Opening doors and windows or using fans will not prevent CO build-up in the home.

• NEVER use a tarp, plastic, or other covering over a generator. This inhibits the air flow and is a potential fire hazard.

• ALWAYS locate a generator outdoors on a dry surface, away from doors, windows, vents, and air conditioning equipment that could allow CO to come indoors. Follow the instructions that come with your generator.

• ALWAYS place the generator at least 20 feet away from the house.

• REMEMBER: you cannot see or smell CO and portable generators can produce high levels of CO very quickly.

• If you start to feel sick, dizzy, or weak while using a generator, get to fresh air RIGHT AWAY. DO NOT DELAY. 

carbon monoxide, generators, grills, , gas, power tools, co

Comments

Other items that may interest you

Hurricane storm surge churned Lake O

Palm tree survival after hurricanes: UF/IFAS tips and …

Farmers and ranchers asked to report storm losses

DOH-Hendry offices reopen after severe weather

x