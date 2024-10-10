FL Dept. of Health provides tips to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning

Equipment such as portable generators, cars, charcoal grills, gas grills, and gas-powered power tools produce CO.
Carbon monoxide (CO) is a highly poisonous, invisible, odorless, tasteless gas. Equipment such as portable generators, cars, charcoal grills, gas grills, and gas-powered power tools produce CO.
CO exposure may cause:
• Fatigue
• Weakness
• Chest pains
• Nausea
• Vomiting
• Headaches
Avoid CO exposure by taking these precautions:
• NEVER burn charcoal or gas grills inside a house, garage, vehicle, tent, or fireplace.
• NEVER run a vehicle inside of your garage.
• NEVER use a generator indoors, including in homes, garages, basements, crawl spaces, and other enclosed or partially enclosed areas, even with ventilation. Opening doors and windows or using fans will not prevent CO build-up in the home.
• NEVER use a tarp, plastic, or other covering over a generator. This inhibits the air flow and is a potential fire hazard.
• ALWAYS locate a generator outdoors on a dry surface, away from doors, windows, vents, and air conditioning equipment that could allow CO to come indoors. Follow the instructions that come with your generator.
• ALWAYS place the generator at least 20 feet away from the house.
• REMEMBER: you cannot see or smell CO and portable generators can produce high levels of CO very quickly.
• If you start to feel sick, dizzy, or weak while using a generator, get to fresh air RIGHT AWAY. DO NOT DELAY.