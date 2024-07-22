Driver's license and ID card numbers to change

Special to Lake Okeechobee News
Posted 7/22/24

On July 31, the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) will begin implementing...

You must be a member to read this story.

Join our family of readers for as little as $5 per month and support local, unbiased journalism.

Already have an account? Log in to continue. Otherwise, follow the link below to join.

Please log in to continue

Log in
I am anchor

Driver's license and ID card numbers to change

Posted
Special to Lake Okeechobee News

TALLAHASSEE — On July 31, the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) will begin implementing legislation which amends Florida Statute 322.14 (1)(a) and requires the distinguishing numbers assigned to a driver license or identification card to include at least four randomly generated numbers. This new system aims to improve security and safeguard individuals’ identities.

While the license or identification card format will remain the same, a different formula utilizing randomization will now be used to determine the driver license numbers assigned to a customer. Customers renewing or replacing their license or identification cards in person or online will be issued a new number. Those applying for a first-time license or identification card will be issued a card that meets the new statutory requirements.

Once the new number has been issued, it will only change again if the customer’s last name changes. Any new credential, printed report or receipt will display the newly generated driver license or identification number.

As a reminder, FLHSMV offers a quick, convenient way to renew your driver license or ID card online at MyDMVPortal if eligible. Customers must go into an office:

• If a customer used the online convenience service on their last renewal.

• If a customer is not REAL ID compliant.
• If a customer wishes to update their photo.
• If the customer changes their name using an original or certified court order or marriage certificate.
• If a customer wishes to add or remove a designation or has a court order to update their credential.
• If a customer is getting a Florida driver license or ID card for the first time.
• If the customer holds a commercial driver license.
• If the license has the word “TEMPORARY” printed on it.

Please visit the ‘What to Bring’ page for information regarding what to bring to renew or replace a credential.

FLHSMV, ID, driver's license, renew, DMV

Comments

Other items that may interest you

AAA’s safety tips for driving in summer storms

Okeechobee County Road Watch for week of July 28 - …

Hendry County Road Watch Report for week of July 28 - …

Glades County Road Watch Report for week of July 28 - …

x