FLHSMV reminds you to Arrive Alive this holiday season

Posted Wednesday, November 13, 2024 1:23 pm

TALLAHASSEE — Every year in November, as the hurricane season begins winding down, we start looking forward to the fast-approaching holiday season. The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV), its Division of the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), and our public safety partners want to remind Florida residents and visitors that we all have a collective responsibility to arrive alive as we travel the highway this holiday season.

Millions of people will travel across Florida during the next two months. As we look forward to sharing time with our family and friends, please remember that the most important part of the holiday season is arriving safely at your destination.

Last year, on Thanksgiving week (the Wednesday before Thanksgiving and the Sunday after Thanksgiving Day), there were 7,308 crashes on Florida roads. The most crashes occurred on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving week, while the least occurred on Thanksgiving Day. There were 43 total fatalities during that 5-day travel period.

To cover the many ways, you and your family can practice safe travel, FLHSMV will provide multi-phased messaging throughout November and December to ensure that no matter what your plans, they include safe travel to and from your holiday destination.

“The holiday season is a busy time on Florida roads as many people travel to spend time with family and friends,” said Executive Director Dave Kerner. “To ensure that everyone arrives safely at their destination, those planning to travel should take precautions and check their vehicles before embarking on long journeys. Once behind the wheel, drivers should remain patient, calm, focused, and unimpaired”.

"Traveling safely this holiday season is a choice and a personal responsibility," said FHP Colonel Gary Howze II. "Drive carefully on Florida roads, stay alert and be courteous. Remember, life is about the journey as much as the destination. Let's ensure every journey ends with joyful memories this season. Arrive Alive Florida!"

“Some of the busiest travel days are upon us, and as we look forward to spending time with loved ones, please avoid distractions while driving and remain attentive to your surroundings so you can arrive at your destination safely,” said FDOT Secretary Jared W. Perdue, P.E. “FDOT encourages drivers to make celebrating responsibly part of their plans. Together, we can get everyone home for the holidays.”

"Too many crashes happen because someone chose to disregard the law," said Florida Sheriffs Association President and Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell. "Florida’s Sheriffs urge every driver to be courteous, stay sober, and stay focused on the road and your surroundings. Our loved ones count on us to make it home safely. Together, we can ensure safer roads, not only during the holidays but throughout the year."

"During the holiday season, safety on our roads is a gift we can share with one another,” said FPCA President and Tampa International Airport Police Department Chief Charles Vazquez. "Florida’s law enforcement officers are dedicated to ensuring your journey is a safe one, and you can help by making good choices behind the wheel — whether that's slowing down, sharing the road with patience, or designating a sober driver if celebrating. Together, we can make this holiday season memorable for the right reasons."

“Everyone deserves to get home safely,” said Michele Harris, Florida Public Affairs Director for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Make smart decisions behind the wheel and keep safety a top priority this holiday season.”

As you celebrate this holiday season, FLHSMV has helpful tips and resources that will make your holiday travel safe and secure. To read more, visit the FLHSMV Safe Holiday Travel webpage.