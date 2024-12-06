Florida Boards to play in Highlands Hammock State Park

Special to Lake Okeechobee News
Posted 12/6/24

The local Heartland band, Florida Boards, is scheduled to play a Music in the Park (MIP) concert at Highlands Hammock State Park on Dec. 14 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. The band was founded by …

You must be a member to read this story.

Join our family of readers for as little as $5 per month and support local, unbiased journalism.

Already have an account? Log in to continue. Otherwise, follow the link below to join.

Please log in to continue

Log in

Other items that may interest you

Florida 4-H aims for the stars with space-focused …

City kicks of holiday season with Tree Lighting …

Christmas tree & wreath fundraiser being held for …

Legion hosts benefit for Chelsea Johnson

x