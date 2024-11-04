Florida gas prices fell 13 cents last week

Florida gas prices are falling. The state average declined 13 cents per gallon last week
TAMPA — Florida gas prices are falling. The state average declined 13 cents per gallon last week. the state average on Sunday, Nov. 5 was $3.02 per gallon.
“Florida gas prices are at their lowest levels since January 2024,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA - The Auto Club Group. “Over the weekend, more than 60% of Florida filling stations had gas prices below $3 a gallon. There’s a good chance the state average dips below $3 a gallon in the coming days.”
Visit GasPrices.AAA.com to view state and local average gas prices
Regional Prices
• Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.20), Naples ($3.12), Gainesville ($3.10)
• Least expensive metro markets – Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($2.78), Panama City ($2.81), Pensacola ($2.86)
Ways to Save on Gasoline
• Combine errands to limit driving time.
• Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.
AAA Resources for Drivers
• Enroll in savings programs. AAA Members who enroll in Shell’s Fuel Rewards program can save 30 cents per gallon on their first fill-up and 5 cents per gallon each additional trip to the pump. Click here for more information.
• Get a tune-up. Ensure your vehicle is properly maintained to optimize its fuel economy. Visit AAA.com/AutoRepair to find a certified repair shop.
• Find the lowest gas prices in your area by using the free AAA mobile app.
• Determine anticipated fuel costs for your trip by using the AAA’s Gas Cost Calculator.
Find Florida Gas Prices
AAA Gas Price Averages
Click here to view current gasoline price averages