Florida gas prices fell 13 cents last week

Posted Monday, November 4, 2024 4:03 pm

TAMPA — Florida gas prices are falling. The state average declined 13 cents per gallon last week. the state average on Sunday, Nov. 5 was $3.02 per gallon.

“Florida gas prices are at their lowest levels since January 2024,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA - The Auto Club Group. “Over the weekend, more than 60% of Florida filling stations had gas prices below $3 a gallon. There’s a good chance the state average dips below $3 a gallon in the coming days.”

Visit GasPrices.AAA.com to view state and local average gas prices

Regional Prices

• Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.20), Naples ($3.12), Gainesville ($3.10)

• Least expensive metro markets – Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($2.78), Panama City ($2.81), Pensacola ($2.86)

Ways to Save on Gasoline

• Combine errands to limit driving time.

• Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.



• Pay with cash. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.• Remove excess weight in your vehicle. Every 100 pounds taken out of the vehicle improves fuel economy by 1-2 percent.• Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.

AAA Resources for Drivers

• Enroll in savings programs. AAA Members who enroll in Shell’s Fuel Rewards program can save 30 cents per gallon on their first fill-up and 5 cents per gallon each additional trip to the pump. Click here for more information.

• Get a tune-up. Ensure your vehicle is properly maintained to optimize its fuel economy. Visit AAA.com/AutoRepair to find a certified repair shop.

• Find the lowest gas prices in your area by using the free AAA mobile app.

• Determine anticipated fuel costs for your trip by using the AAA’s Gas Cost Calculator.

Find Florida Gas Prices



• Daily gas price averages can be found at Gasprices.aaa.com • State and metro averages can be found here

AAA Gas Price Averages

Click here to view current gasoline price averages