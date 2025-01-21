Harmful Algal Bloom Task Force addresses problem of Red Tide

Posted Tuesday, January 21, 2025 12:15 pm

The Florida Harmful Algal Bloom Task Force has recently released its third consensus document, which outlines significant strides made in addressing the challenges posed by red tide. This milestone report highlights advancements achieved in the focal areas of health, communications, and management and response, with research to advance pertinent knowledge in each area since the publication of its previous recommendations in 2021.

The document captures the collaborative efforts of scientists, government agencies and community partners, including some key accomplishments:

• Enhanced Monitoring and Detection: Innovative tools such as Imaging FlowCytobots and satellite sensors, combined with expanded sampling efforts, have improved the ability to detect and forecast red tide blooms effectively.

• Communication Improvements: Creation of multilingual educational materials, public awareness campaigns and a video series (available in English and Spanish) addressing basic information on red tide, seafood safety during a red tide and navigating key red tide resources.

• Research and Innovation: Over 25 projects funded through the FWC Center for Red Tide Research and HAB Grant Program, including economic and oceanographic forecasting and modeling, shellfish depuration techniques, and advanced modeling to predict bloom dynamics.

“Red tide presents unique challenges to Florida’s ecosystems, communities and economy,” said Dr. Katherine Hubbard, FWC, Chair of the Florida HAB Task Force. “This new document showcases the remarkable progress made and underscores the importance of continued collaboration and innovation to mitigate its impacts.”

Looking ahead, the Task Force will prioritize expanding research, enhancing monitoring and detection, and fostering partnerships to address HABs statewide. Upcoming initiatives include a State of the Science symposium and the development of new diagnostic tools for human and animal health.

For more information and to access the full consensus document, visit MyFWC.com/HABTaskForce, select the “Products” tab and click on Progress on priority recommendations for red tide..