Florida is the fifth most affected state in cost-of-living crisis

Florida is the fifth most affected state amid the cost-of-living crisis

Louisiana is first with a final score of 68.57, while Mississippi ranks second with a final score of 68.57

13 factors were analyzed from 2021 to 2024 to reveal the final ranking

New research has revealed the states that have been struggling the most since the start of the cost-of-living crisis, and Florida ranks fifth.

Debt relief experts at TurboDebt examined 13 separate factors relating to the cost-of-living crisis. Each factor was given a weighting and an individual score out of 10 within the analysis, before being given an overall score out of 100 to determine which states are struggling the most.

Louisiana is named as the state struggling the most in the cost-of-living crisis, with a final score of 68.76.

Receiving the highest possible score of 10 for this category, residents in Louisiana spend an average of 9.2% of their yearly salary on groceries alone, the most of any state. That’s an increase of 108% compared to Virginia, where residents spend the least at just 4.43%.

The state also scores a 10 for the percentage of the population that is unable to pay its energy bills, at a massive 27.66%. Furthermore, the Pelican State has the third-lowest average income in the US, at $55,244 a year, earning another high score of 9.22 out of 10.

Mississippi is a close second, with a final score of 68.57.

15.8% of adults live in households where there was sometimes or often not enough to eat in the past week, the highest figure in America, earning a score of 10 for this factor.

The state receives two further scores of 10: one because 45.09% of the population experiences difficulty paying their household bills, and another due to the average yearly income being the lowest in the US at $51,879.

In third is South Carolina, with a final score of 62.49.

The state receives a high score of 8.49 out of 10 for its debt-to-income ratio, as South Carolinians carry $1.64 of debt for every dollar earned.

A significant 48.8% increase in house prices from the start of 2021 to the beginning of 2024 results in a score of 8.69 out of 10. Additionally, 8.61% of yearly income is spent on groceries, earning the state yet another high score of 8.77 out of 10.

Alabama is fourth, with a final score of 61.92.

The Cotton State has the fifth-lowest average yearly salary at $58,600, resulting in a score of 8.45 out of 10. This is 38% lower than New Jersey, which has the highest average income of $95,141 a year.

24.22% of the population is unable to pay its energy bills, while 40.77% experience difficulty paying household expenses, earning scores of 7.19 and 7.61 out of 10, respectively.

Florida is fifth, with a final score of 61.86.