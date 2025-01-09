Florida On a Tankful: Brevard Zoo offers variety of adventures

Posted Thursday, January 9, 2025 6:00 am

Want a little adventure with your family’s next visit to a zoo?

The Brevard Zoo, 9225 N. Wickham Road in Melbourne, lets visitors zip line above the trees or kayak through habitat where giraffes and zebras roam.

The zoo is open daily from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Last admission is 3:30 p.m. Visitors can stroll along board walks through areas such as Expedition Africa, Lands of Change, Wild Florida, Caribbean Trail and Rainforest Revealed.

Want a little more excitement? Try one of the Adventure Courses.

The Treetop Trek Chutes & Ladder course includes 22 fun elements and two zip lines. Participants must be at least 36 inches tall. Maximum weight limit is 250 pounds. Children age 12 and under must be accompanied by an adult. Those under age 18 must have a waiver signed by a parent or guardian.

The Canopy Walk is a self-guided rope course adventure from a unique perspective high in the trees.

The Challenge Reloaded course includes 17 elements and five ziplines.

The zoo offers two options for kayaking. Enjoy a guided tour that takes you past giraffes, rhinos, lemurs and more in the Expedition Africa area. Or take a self-guided kayak paddle through the Wild Florida Wetlands to view Florida wildlife.

The “Paws On” play area offers attractions for the youngest members of the family. Children of all ages are invited to cool off in up to 18 inches of water in the Indian River Play Lagoon, which includes a “dump tank,” a mangrove area and a bubbling manatee sculpture. In the Paws On barnyard, visitors can meet goats, alpacas, chickens and a giant tortoise up close.

Massive windows allow a view into a 20,000-gallon tank aquarium housing stingrays, sheepshead, tarpon, mullet and other local fish species.

The zoo also offers a popular train ride the whole family can enjoy.

For more information, go online to brevardzoo.org