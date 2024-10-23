Florida panther depredation update

Posted 10/23/24

Panthers are a top predator and prey on a variety of wildlife such as deer, hogs...

The FWC has updated the “Panther Pulse” page with depredation information through October 22, 2024, at 4 p.m. Panthers are a top predator and prey on a variety of wildlife such as deer, hogs, raccoons, armadillos and rabbits. Unfortunately, they sometimes prey on domesticated animals such as goats, sheep, calves and even pets. When a panther or other wild animal preys upon or injures a pet or domestic livestock it is called a depredation. Depredation information can be viewed at: http://myfwc.com/wildlifehabitats/managed/panther/pulse/

People can protect pets and other backyard animals from panthers and other predators by following the advice available at: http://myfwc.com/wildlifehabitats/managed/panther/living/.

