Florida panther mortality update

The FWC has updated the Panther Pulse web page with mortality information through July 9, 2024 at 4:30 p.m.
The remains of a 2-year-old, male, Florida panther (UCFP463) were collected on July 5, 2024, northeast of the intersection of Lost Lane and Corkscrew Road (UTM 444953 E, 2928832 N) in Collier County. The suspected cause of death is vehicular collision.
Biologists gain valuable information by examining panther remains. Report injured or dead panthers to the FWC Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-FWCC (3922).
Florida residents can support panther conservation efforts by purchasing a “Protect the Panther” license plate. Fees from license plate sales are the primary funding source for the FWC’s research and management of Florida panthers.
Vehicle collisions are the primary cause of death for Florida panthers. The FWC encourages motorists to slow down and observe all posted speed limits, especially in panther zones, which are in place in several counties across South Florida and coincide with areas where panthers are known to cross. These panther speed zones help ensure the survival of the endangered Florida panther and protect motorists from personal injury.