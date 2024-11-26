Florida Sea Grant’s Florida Friendly Fishing certificate programs win national award

Posted Tuesday, November 26, 2024 4:05 pm

Photo courtesy UF/IFAS

Florida Sea Grant’s highly acclaimed Florida Friendly Fishing certification programs have been recognized by the Sea Grant Extension Assembly as the national winner of the 2024 Superior Outreach Programming Team Award. The award marks a pivotal achievement in sustainable fishing practices for marine conservation.

This prestigious recognition, awarded during the recent National Sea Grant Week in Savannah, Ga., celebrates the significant impact of both the Florida Friendly Fishing Guide (FFFG) and the Florida Friendly Angler (FFA) courses.

The courses were developed in collaboration with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC).

The FFA program, which is available in English and Spanish, and the FFFG program were selected as the Gulf of Mexico regional winner and then forwarded for consideration for the national award.

“Preserving Florida’s aquatic resources through education and adherence of best practices is of utmost importance for our state’s environmental, economic and human health,” said Michael Sipos, Florida Sea Grant agent in Collier County. “Visiting beaches and natural spaces are among the largest drivers of tourism in Florida, while activities such as fishing are critically important to thousands of jobs as well as our culture.”

Since the program’s launch, concepts of environmental ethics and best fishing practices have been taught to thousands of Floridians and the state’s visitors, added Sipos.

These innovative programs teach science-based best practices for fish handling, release techniques and sustainable boating. The practices foster environmentally responsible fishing habits among recreational anglers and professional guides.

The courses were designed to help safeguard Florida’s fish populations, which face increasing strain from rising fishing activity, coastal development and pressure on coastal and marine habitats.

Florida boasts over 4 million licensed freshwater and saltwater anglers and more than 4,000 licensed charter captains, according to the FWC.

As recreational fishing grows in popularity, so does the need for sustainable practices.

The FFFG and FFA programs were developed independently, yet both share a common goal: equipping anglers and guides with the knowledge and tools to reduce their environmental footprint. FFFG was launched in 2019, followed by FFA in 2022.

The certification programs offer interactive online courses covering topics such as fisheries management, catch-and-release best practices, seafood safety and environmental ethics. Certified guides and anglers become ambassadors for sustainable angling practices, sharing their knowledge with clients and other anglers through their leadership.

To date, the FFFG program has certified 118 charter captains, while 1,206 people have completed the FFA course. Participants report significant gains in knowledge, with guides adopting an average of 30 of the 64 best practices taught and recreational anglers adopting at least 10 new best practices on average. Beyond conservation, the FFFG certification also serves as a marketing tool, helping guides enhance their business by appealing to eco-conscious clients.

FFFG has already been adopted, modified and implemented by Ohio Sea Grant. There have been requests from others who want to duplicate the FFA program.

“We are working towards getting more visibility for the Florida Friendly Angler En Español Program as there aren’t many angling education resources available for Spanish speaking audiences,” said Sipos. “Spanish speakers are a considerable portion of our state’s population and are avid anglers as well. We are also working towards making the program more visible to court systems who may handle fisheries infractions.”

Most often education does not get incorporated with a fine or plea deal a person may have regarding a fishery infraction and to be able to provide science-based information to correct and explain what the individual did wrong is huge, added Sipos.

The Sea Grant Extension Assembly is made up of leaders representing the 34 state and regional Sea Grant programs. It provides a platform for these leaders to address issues and share knowledge.

The Sea Grant Extension Assembly presents the Superior Outreach Programming Award (SOPA) to honor superior leadership, teamwork and accomplishment by Sea Grant extension personnel engaged in an exceptional outreach program. The SOPA is bestowed upon an individual or team every two years in conjunction with the Sea Grant Week awards banquet to recognize an exceptional program implemented during the past two years.