Florida state officials honored as 'Rural Champions' at 2024 FREDA Summit

Posted Tuesday, December 10, 2024 10:03 am

OCALA — The Florida Rural Economic Development Association (FREDA) proudly recognized five distinguished state officials for their exceptional leadership and advocacy at the 2024 FREDA Summit held at the World Equestrian Center in Ocala, Florida. The “Rural Champions” awards were presented during the Legislative Awards Luncheon on Thursday, November 21, 2024, in acknowledgment of their tireless efforts to secure resources and foster economic growth in rural counties across Florida.

The award recipients included Senate President Ben Albritton (District 27), Representative Shane Abbott (District 5), Senator Jennifer Bradley (District 6), Senator Corey Simon (District 3), and Representative Kaylee Tuck (District 83). Each of these leaders has demonstrated steadfast commitment to ensuring rural communities in Florida have access to vital funding, programs, and legislative support.

“Technological advances have led to tremendous economic growth and innovation in other areas of Florida, it’s rural Florida’s turn,” said Senate President Ben Albritton. “As a proud son of Florida’s Heartland, six generations deep, I want to make certain Floridians who call our rural communities’ home, have access to all the opportunities the rest of Florida has to offer, improving our rural quality of life, while preserving the time-honored way-of-life that has been deeply cherished generation after generation. I’m grateful for your support as we work together on Florida’s rural renaissance!”

The efforts made by the honorees have made a tangible difference in addressing the unique challenges faced by rural areas, including infrastructure development, workforce training, and economic diversification.

“It’s a privilege to stand alongside those working tirelessly to strengthen our rural communities,” said Senator Corey Simon. “Together, we’re building a brighter future for Florida.”

The honored officials have not only advocated for increased resources but have also demonstrated visionary leadership in tackling rural issues such as small-town revitalization, job creation, and infrastructure improvements. Their collaboration with local communities and stakeholders underscores their commitment to ensuring that Florida’s rural regions continue to thrive.

“Florida’s rural counties are the backbone of our state’s heritage and economy,” said Darryl Register, Chairman of FREDA. “It is because of leaders like these that we are building a stronger, more resilient rural Florida.”

The Legislative Awards Luncheon was a centerpiece of the 2024 FREDA Summit, which brought together policymakers, business leaders, and community advocates to explore innovative solutions for rural economic development.

About FREDA

The Florida Rural Economic Development Association is a leading organization dedicated to supporting rural communities throughout Florida. FREDA provides resources, advocacy, and collaborative opportunities to promote sustainable economic growth in the state’s rural areas.