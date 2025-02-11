Florida Sugarcane: A testament to American ingenuity and economic strength

Posted Tuesday, February 11, 2025 12:09 pm

Photo courtesy UF/IFAS

For over 50 years, I have witnessed firsthand the transformation of Florida’s agricultural industry and its massive impact not only on our state but on a global scale.

Florida agriculture contributes $159.74 billion to the state’s economy each year. We export billions of dollars of agricultural goods to 164 countries. Advancements in technology and farming practices have allowed us all to reap the benefits.

For example, once a labor-intensive process, sugarcane farming in Florida has evolved into one of the most highly mechanized and technologically sophisticated agricultural operations in the state, if not the country. This transition has led to greater efficiency, productivity, and sustainability while continuing to provide significant economic benefits and employment opportunities for Floridians.

Following years of research working with partners at the University of Florida’s Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences, where I spent my career as an agricultural extension agent, mechanical harvesters now perform most of the work, replacing the labor-intensive methods of the past. This level of automation places Florida sugarcane farming among the most advanced farming operations in the nation, demonstrating a commitment to both technological progress and environmental responsibility.

The shift to mechanization has not diminished the sugarcane industry’s role as a key economic driver. A 2022 study from Texas A&M University revealed Florida’s sugarcane generates $4.7 billion annually to Florida’s economy and supplies more than 19,000 jobs.

Yes, even with the advancements in technology, the sugarcane industry still employs a substantial number of Floridians in various capacities, from machinery operation and maintenance to milling/refining and distribution.

These advancements have not only increased efficiency but have also ensured the industry’s long-term viability. This continued success highlights the ability of American agriculture to adapt and thrive through innovation.

The harvesters used in the sugarcane fields are now connected to the same technology as our smartphones and tablets. In the case of U.S Sugar, the company has constructed the largest private mesh Wi-Fi network that spans more than 250,000 acres of its farmland in the Everglades Agricultural Area. Technology like GPS guidance and autosteer help farmers do more farming with less fuel and a greater focus on sustainably producing food.

By embracing such technology U.S. Sugar is leading the way in demonstrating how farmers can produce higher yields more efficiently and profitably while using less fertilizer and water and other limited resources.

As technology continues to shape the future of agriculture, Florida sugarcane remains a powerful example of how mechanization and economic strength can go hand in hand to benefit society. The industry’s investment in advanced machinery while balancing a strong workforce is a testament to the resilience and ingenuity that define American farming.

Gene McAvoy, retired Hendry County Extension Agent. McAvoy has spent more than 50 years supporting and advocating for the agricultural industry in Florida and around the world. He was inducted into Florida’s Agricultural Hall of Fame in 2024.