Florida TaxWatch analyzes the continuing decline of Florida’s citrus industry

Posted Monday, December 23, 2024 11:11 am

TALLAHASSEE — On Dec. 19,Florida TaxWatch released The Continuing Decline of Florida’s Citrus Industry. As of 2021, Florida’s citrus industry had an impact of $7 billion on the Florida economy and created employment for more than 32,000 people across the state. Despite such an impact on the Florida economy, the citrus industry has decreased massively in scale. Until 2021, Florida was the largest orange and grapefruit producing state in the United States. Now, it is California.

Florida TaxWatch President and CEO Dominic M. Calabro said, “Research shows the main reasons for Florida’s declining citrus industry are citrus diseases and hurricanes – and, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture forecast, Florida’s 2024-25 season is forecasted to produce only 12 million boxes of oranges and 1.2 million boxes of grapefruits, recording a 33 percent decline in both categories from last season.”

Florida TaxWatch Executive Vice President and General Counsel Jeff Kottkamp said, “The citrus industry has historically been an important part of Florida’s identity. Many families have been in the citrus business for generations. Florida, at present, provides 33 percent of the nation’s orange production and 42 percent of the nation’s grapefruit production. For the continuing health and viability of the citrus industry in Florida it is vital for the citrus industry to sustain its efforts in mitigating higher production costs and rebuilding industry infrastructure to ensure long-term sustainability.”

Citrus Diseases are the Main Culprit for the Downfall of the Florida Citrus Industry. While many diseases affect crops in Florida, citrus greening has proven to be deadly. A 2019 survey by the University of Florida’s Institute of Food and Agriculture Sciences (IFAS) stated that citrus growers, on average, reported that 80 percent of their trees were infested with citrus greening.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) estimated that citrus greening led to a 75 percent reduction in Florida’s citrus production and more than doubled production costs from 2005 to 2015. The Florida Department of Citrus has spent more than $45 million on citrus diseases from 2007 to 2015. Despite continuous efforts, farmers and growers still feel little or no hope for the end of citrus-greening.

Florida’s Citrus Industry Suffered Long Before Citrus Greening. Florida experienced frequent freezes from the late 1800s to the late 1900s killing a large number of citrus productions across the state and forcing many groves out of business. The freezing in 1977 damaged 15 percent of Florida’s citrus crop, with the last freeze wiping out 30 percent in 1989. Florida’s citrus industry was also struck by citrus canker – a disease creating small lesions on citrus fruits leading to increased fruit drop.

Hurricanes Leave Massive Destruction for Citrus Growers in Florida. Through the years, stronger hurricanes have proven to be economically devastating for Florida’s citrus industry. According to a 2023 impact analysis done by the University of Florida, Florida experienced citrus losses of $490 million in 2017 after Hurricane Irma, and $247 million after Hurricane Ian in 2022.

Prior to both hurricanes in 2024, the forecast for the upcoming 2024-25 season was at 15 million boxes for oranges and 1.4 million boxes for grapefruit. Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton resulted in a forecasted drop totaling three million boxes in orange production and 200,000 boxes in grapefruit production.

Declining Citrus Production Leads to A Blended Mix of Produce. The significant decline to 13.2 million boxes of citrus production causes economic and social issues. The company Florida’s Natural proudly labeled their juice “100% premium Florida orange juice” for decades. Due to declining local production, Florida’s Natural, since 2022, uses a blend of orange juice from Mexico and Brazil. Surveys have shown that consumers prefer the flavor of Florida oranges over a blended mix.

While the production of citrus has declined significantly, the demand for citrus juices is not declining at the same rate. Moreover, the need to constantly change production style due to hurricanes and citrus-greening raises the local cost of production.

Florida’s citrus industry has been battling diseases and natural disasters constantly, starting with citrus freezing followed by citrus canker, mandated removal of healthy trees, citrus greening, and multiple hurricane hits. There have been many short-term solutions to combat citrus greening; however, a majority of researchers believe that the only long-term solution is a new variety of citrus that is resistant to disease.

Most of these methods require a high investment, which many citrus growers in Florida cannot afford. The Florida citrus industry is at a critical period for survival, requiring strategic planting of citrus, scientific revitalization, and increased awareness of citrus production requirements.

To learn more go to www.floridataxwatch.org.

