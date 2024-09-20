Florida Teen Safe Driving Coalition launches 'Battle of the Belts'

Posted Friday, September 20, 2024 12:26 pm

OKEECHOBEE — In a joint effort to promote teen safety on the road, the Florida Department of Transportation, Target Zero, State Farm, and the Florida Teen Safe Driving Coalition are excited to announce the development and free offering of a new “Battle of the Belts” kit. This statewide initiative is designed to engage teens in promoting the importance of wearing safety belts through fun, interactive activities within their schools.



The “Battle of the Belts” kit is a comprehensive resource packed with tools that Florida high schools can utilize to raise awareness and encourage safety belt use among students. This initiative aligns with the Coalition’s mission to reduce teen-related traffic crashes and fatalities by empowering young people to take an active role in their own safety. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), teens have the lowest rate of safety belt use compared to other age groups, with nearly 60% of teens involved in fatal crashes being unbuckled at the time of the crash.

Included in the free Battle of the Belts Kit are:

• 2 Fence Banners – Eye-catching banners to display around school campuses.

• Student Pledge Banner – A banner where students can pledge to always wear their safety belt.

• Educational Posters – Informative posters that highlight the life-saving importance of safety belts.

• Educational Rack Cards – Handy cards with quick facts and safety tips to distribute to students.

• Blank Posters for Student Artwork/Messaging – Blank canvases for students to create their own safety messages.

• Morning Announcements Ideas – Ready-to-use scripts to remind students daily about the importance of buckling up.

• Chalk/Messaging Ideas – Creative ideas for spreading the safety message on the school campus though the use of sidewalk chalk.

• Marquee Messaging Ideas – Suggestions for incorporating seat belt safety messages into school marquee displays.

“We are thrilled to provide this free kit to schools across Florida,” said Melissa Hamrick, Director of the Florida Teen Safe Driving Coalition, “Our goal is to create a culture of safety among teens by educating on the importance of buckling up in a vehicle as part of their daily habit. This kit not only provides the tools for education but also empowers students to take ownership of the message and spread it among their peers.

In addition to the newly created Battle of the Belts Kit, State Farm has provided funding to support the creation of the Ground Your Parents Safe Driving Campaign since 2020, an effort to raise awareness among parents of the important duty they have to model safe driving behavior for their teens. According to NHTSA, parents are the number one role-model and influencer when it comes to teen safe driving habits. The goal of the Ground Your Parents campaign is to get teens talking to their parents about “practicing what they preach” when it comes to driving safe.

“At State Farm, we believe that collaboration and education are key to creating safer communities,” said Jose Soto, Corporate Responsibility Analyst at State Farm. “Our partnership with the Florida Teen Safe Driving Coalition reflects our commitment to empowering young drivers with the knowledge and tools they need to make responsible choices on the road.”

Schools interested in receiving the “Battle of the Belts” kit can visit www.BattleOfTheBelts.org for additional tools, ideas, and campaign support. Together, we can make a difference in reducing the number of injuries and fatalities on our roads.

Photos of Kit contents: