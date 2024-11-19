Florida Trail Association seeks trail maintenance volunteers

Posted Tuesday, November 19, 2024 1:14 pm

The Florida Trail Association (FTA) invites volunteers to join its annual maintenance of the Kissimmee River section of the Florida National Scenic Trail (FNST) Dec. 3-7. The non-profit group created the Florida Trail in 1964, and Congress designated it as a National Scenic Trail in 1983.

The 1,584-mile continuous path lies in wilderness and rural areas throughout the heart of Florida from the Big Cypress National Preserve at its southern terminus to the Gulf Islands National Seashore in the panhandle.

The 72-mile Kissimmee River section begins at the top of Lake Okeechobee and continues north through South Florida Water Management District lands and through the Kissimmee Prairie State Preserve. In some cases, the Trail passes through private ranches that have long-standing relationships with FTA.

“I see the Trail as a miraculous ‘Collaboration Quilt’ that was built by FTA and its partners over the past six decades,” said FTA volunteer Kate Adams. “The dozens of public agency and private land managers are our heroes who help the FTA keep the Trail free and open to the public year-round.”

Oversight of all 11 National Scenic Trails is conducted by federal agencies in the U.S. In Florida, the administrator is the U.S. Forest Service, which works in partnership with FTA. The FTA’s 19 local chapters across the state are each responsible for maintenance of a section of the FNST. Section Leaders in each chapter are assigned portions of the Trail and work with the respective land managers in that area.

The FTA Section Leader for the Kissimmee River Section is Rich Quinn of the Tropical Trekkers chapter. Rich and his wife Barbara, members of FTA for the past 20 years, manage the volunteers who maintain their section of the Trail. Some are trained to operate brush mowers and brush cutters, but most volunteers will simply clip overhanging bushes or uproot invasive plants like Caesar Weed.

“Even though Rich is 77 years old, I could hardly keep up with him while he operated the brush mower to get these photos,” said Adams. “We’re so grateful for the Quinns and all of their Trail Masters. They obviously love what they do for the Trail.”

Volunteers won’t need to work as hard as the Quinn, said Adams. No experience is required, and no one is asked to perform any tasks with which they are uncomfortable. Loppers, gloves and the required hard hats are provided by FTA even though no heavy tree work is needed in the Kissimmee River section.

New volunteers never operate mechanized equipment until they are trained by FTA members. On maintenance days in this section, Adams says that volunteers may be asked to walk only 1-2 miles, and this is done at a leisurely pace. There is no pressure to perform tasks quickly, and no volunteer will ever be alone on the Trail.

“I’m in my happy place when doing Trail maintenance,” said 66-year-old volunteer Diane. “The heirloom Oaks along the Trail are amazing, and the work is very easy. I also enjoy meeting hikers on the Trail and hearing about their experiences.”

Trail maintenance needs vary across the state, and much of the Kissimmee River section is under water in summer and fall. The Trail passes through Chandler Slough, Starvation Slough and other areas where natural sheet flow from the Kissimmee River results in ankle-deep or higher water several months of the year.

The busiest time of year for hikers on the FNST is typically January through March, when they travel from all over the world to walk the Trail. There are many section-hikers who will complete the Trail throughout the year one weekend at a time. Thru-Hikers who walk the entire Trail in sequence devote 2-4 months to the trip.

Due to a shortage of helpers, many FTA members voluntarily drive long distances to keep the Trail maintained. Trail Masters are assigned shorter sections and may perform maintenance tasks and check on the Trail year-round.

“I like doing my part so that people can enjoy the Trail with the fewest obstacles,” said 73-year-old Trail Master Vickie. “I want hikers to be safe and I try to keep my area pristine.”

Vickie joined the FTA 28 years ago and has performed Trail maintenance for nearly her entire membership. She nurtures a 3.5-mile section of Chandler Slough South and drives an hour one-way every 1-2 weeks to perform Trail maintenance & check the blazes.

Blazes are a nationwide standardized system of painted markings that help Trail users navigate in areas where signs are either impractical or not allowed by a given land manager’s rules. The blazes on the FNST are 2” x 6” orange rectangles. Blazes on a spur path to a year-round water body are painted light blue.

“We typically refresh the blazes at least annually,” said Vickie. “But sometimes we may lose a tree or fence post to a storm or standing water and the blaze goes with it. We’ll find another suitable location for the blaze or we may need to plant another post.”

On Trail maintenance days, volunteers are often greeted by hunters who also benefit from the Trail, making it easier for them to reach the interior areas of public lands where hunting is allowed.

Work days begin at 8 a.m. and typically conclude well before 2 p.m. to avoid the heat, but may vary from day to day. Crews will rendezvous no later than 7:45 a.m. near the Cracker Trail Country Store at 18084 US98, Okeechobee. All volunteers must contact the Section Leader, Rich Quinn, by email in advance for further details and the specific starting location on a given day.

All volunteers must sign an FTA Liability Waiver and must wear a hard hat provided by FTA. Volunteers under 18 years old must be accompanied by a parent or documented legal guardian.

Long pants and closed-toed shoes are required. Sunscreen and insect repellant are suggested. All volunteers must carry their own water, and two liters is recommended. Volunteers may bring their own gloves and loppers, but both will be provided by FTA if needed.

Volunteers may also take advantage of the optional camping with FTA crews at Kissimmee Prairie State Preserve nightly, or can participate during the day only. Campsites are pre-paid by FTA, but must be reserved in advance with the Section Leader.

To sign up, contact Section Leader Rich Quinn no later than Nov. 30th: RichQuinn47@gmail.com