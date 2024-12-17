Florida Wildlife Corridor adds thousands of acres

On Dec. 17, the Florida Cabinet approved permanent conservation on more than 85,000 acres across 19...
TALLAHASSEE — On Dec. 17, the Florida Cabinet approved permanent conservation on more than 85,000 acres across 19 properties within and adjacent to the Florida Wildlife Corridor.
The Florida Wildlife Corridor is a statewide network of nearly 18 million acres of connected lands and waters. The goal of the corridor is to connect wildlife habitats. In the past, fragmentation of habitat has led to declines of native plants and animal populations due to human activity.
The corridor is home to 60 species as risk of extinction.
Fourteen of the properties approved on Dec. 17 are protected through conservation easements funded through the Rural and Family Lands Protection Program at the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. Six of the properties, two of which are to be protected through conservation easements and four are to be protected through fee acquisitions, are funded through Florida Forever at the Florida Department of Environmental Protection.
Conservation easements protect farm and ranch land against development in perpetuity.
For more information online, go to wildpath.com.