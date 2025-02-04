Focus on Fiscal Responsibility Budget provides $4.8 billion for DCF

On Feb. 3, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the Focus on Fiscal Responsibility Budget for Fiscal Year 2025-2026...
TALLAHASSEE — On Feb. 3, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the Focus on Fiscal Responsibility Budget for Fiscal Year 2025-2026, providing $4.8 billion in funding for the Department of Children and Families (Department) to support and expand resources and services needed to best serve Florida’s children and families. This year’s budget continues to champion the Governor’s steadfast commitment to strong and resilient families by making major investments to bolster prevention services, increase access and availability of behavioral health resources, and enhanced technology advancements to further innovate the Department’s programs and systems.
“Governor Ron DeSantis’ Focus on Fiscal Responsibility Budget continues our commitment to supporting families,” said Secretary Shevaun Harris. “This funding will also further our efforts to serve more individuals contending with mental health and substance use disorders, harden our security efforts, support foster and adoptive initiatives, and invest in programs to improve our child welfare services.”
Governor DeSantis is supporting the Department with key investments, including:
• $151.4 million to State Mental Health Facilities, including funding to increase mental health treatment bed capacity to protect the vulnerable and promote personal recovery and resiliency.