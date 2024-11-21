Food trucks and coffee were discussed at city council meeting

If you thought the food truck questions were behind us, you were mistaken.

OKEECHOBEE — If you thought the food truck questions were behind us, you were mistaken. This week during the Nov. 19 Okeechobee City Council meeting, food trucks were once again on the agenda.

This time, the discussion involved asking the attorney general for clarification regarding limiting of the operation of mobile food dispensing vehicles of a single vehicle per parcel.

The city council is required to make a resolution asking for this opinion so the city attorney can officially make the request. The council voted to make this request.

In other business, the council discussed rezoning some land from residential multiple family to heavy commercial to allow the property owner to open a 7 Brew Drive Thru Coffee Shop. The land is in Taylor Creek Manor, lots 4 and 5. The property address is 302 S.E. Eighth Avenue.

Vice-mayor Monica Clark said her concerns involve traffic flow in the area if this is allowed.

City Administrator Gary Ritter said the property owner purchased additional lots to help with this. In addition, a member of the planning committee did an informal study to watch and see how the traffic flowed with the purchase of additional property. He said he was convinced the drive thru would work well there.

City Clerk Lane Gamiotea said letters were sent to property owners in the neighborhood asking for their opinions, and there were no replies.

The council voted to approve the request.

