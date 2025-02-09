Four charged in connection with shooting incident

Posted Sunday, February 9, 2025 12:54 pm

LABELLE -- During the early morning hours of Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2025, Hendry County Investigators arrested two LaBelle teens involved in the Feb. 5, shooting incident at the Dollar General Store on E Cowboy Way and Collingswood Parkway.

In the afternoon hours of Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025, Hendry Sheriff’s Office received several calls reporting that two males were fighting on the northside of the Dollar General Store, when they heard several gunshots. The caller was able to provide a description of the vehicle that fled the scene and the direction of travel.

Minutes later Hendry County K9 Units located and stopped the vehicle at State Road 80 and Bridge Street. The driver of the vehicle was detained, and a search of the vehicle was conducted.

When Detectives arrived at the shooting scene, they began processing the evidence when two individuals began walking through the crime scene. Both men were given commands to leave the area but refused. Instead, they continued to walk thru the crime scene. When Detectives attempted to arrest one man, later identified as 19-year-old Fernando Vasquez, the second subject, 19-year-old Victor Vasquez grabbed the Detective’s wrist while she was attempting to place handcuffs on Fernando Vasquez. The detective was able to free herself and both men were arrested.

Fernando Vasquez was arrested and charged with Obstruction without Violence and is currently being held on $500.00 bond

Victor Vasquez was arrested and charged with Battery on LEO and is being held in the Hendry County Jail on $5,000.00 bond.

HCSO Detectives worked into the early morning hours gathering evidence and interviewing several individuals regarding the shooting incident.

After an intensive investigation, Detectives arrested 17-year-old Domingo Israel Hernandez and 16-year-old Yahir Manuel Santoyo-Gonzalez, both of LaBelle.

Both Hernandez and Santoyo-Gonzalez were arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon without Intent to Kill, Firing a Weapon in Public and Possession of a Firearm under the age of 18. Hernandez and Santoyo-Gonzalez have been ordered to be held at the Department of Juvenile Justice Secure Detention for 21 days.

This remains an active investigation, and more arrests are anticipated.