FPL invites schools to apply for $50,000 classroom makeover grant

JUNO BEACH — School is back in session, and Florida Power & Light Company (FPL) is awarding five eligible Florida schools $50,000 classroom makeover grants as part of its continued commitment to STEM education.
“At FPL, we believe that knowledge is power. By enriching students’ experiences in STEM, we can help break down barriers to opportunity and drive interest in furthering their education and future opportunities in STEM fields,” said Kate Cotner, director of community engagement for FPL. “We are committed to supporting our next generation of leaders and innovators, and we do this through various initiatives, including supporting STEM programs and providing grants for schools and teachers.”
The Classroom Makeover Grants are supported through the company’s charitable arm, the NextEra Energy Foundation, to increase the exposure of economically disadvantaged students in STEM and jumpstart students’ interest in STEM careers. Funds are available to update STEM classrooms with new technology or resources, including software, equipment, books and training for teachers.
Eligible K-12 public, private and charter schools at all grade levels that are designated Title 1 or serve a minimum of 40% economically disadvantaged students can apply, and winners will be announced in early 2025.
Previous Classroom Makeover Grant winner Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Elementary in Palm Beach County transformed a classroom into an updated STEM Lab including new computers and robot lab packs. View their classroom transformation on FPL’s Newsroom.
Grant applications will be accepted through Nov. 18, 2024. For more information or to apply for a Classroom Makeover Grant, visit FPL.com/ClassroomGrant.