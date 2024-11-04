FPL to extend deadline for $50,000 Classroom Makeover Grant applications

As many communities continue to recover from the impacts of Hurricanes Helene and Milton...
JUNO BEACH — As many communities continue to recover from the impacts of Hurricanes Helene and Milton, Florida Power & Light Company (FPL) has extended the Classroom Makeover Grant application deadline to Dec. 13, 2024.
“We recognize that many schools are facing unprecedented challenges due to disruptions caused by Hurricanes Helene and Milton, and we want to make sure that every eligible school has the opportunity to apply for grants to create state-of-the-art STEM classrooms,” said Kate Cotner, director of community engagement for FPL. “We are honored to serve our communities and support educators as they build innovative and inspiring learning environments for their students.”