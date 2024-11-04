FPL to extend deadline for $50,000 Classroom Makeover Grant applications

Posted 11/4/24

As many communities continue to recover from the impacts of Hurricanes Helene and Milton...

JUNO BEACH — As many communities continue to recover from the impacts of Hurricanes Helene and Milton, Florida Power & Light Company (FPL) has extended the Classroom Makeover Grant application deadline to Dec. 13, 2024.

“We recognize that many schools are facing unprecedented challenges due to disruptions caused by Hurricanes Helene and Milton, and we want to make sure that every eligible school has the opportunity to apply for grants to create state-of-the-art STEM classrooms,” said Kate Cotner, director of community engagement for FPL. “We are honored to serve our communities and support educators as they build innovative and inspiring learning environments for their students.”


The Classroom Makeover Grants are supported through the company’s charitable arm, the NextEra Energy Foundation, to raise STEM awareness and knowledge and jumpstart students’ interest in STEM-related careers. Funds are available to update classrooms with new STEM technology or resources, including software, equipment, books and training for teachers.

Eligible K-12 public, private and charter schools at all grade levels that are designated Title 1 or serve a minimum of 40% economically disadvantaged students can apply, and winners will be announced in early 2025.

Grant applications will now be accepted through Dec. 13, 2024. For more information or to apply for a Classroom Makeover Grant, visit FPL.com/ClassroomGrant.

