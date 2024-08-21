Frank Russo named to IRSC Pioneer Hall of Fame

Posted Wednesday, August 21, 2024 1:41 pm

FORT PIERCE — Indian River State College (IRSC) has inducted Frank Russo into its prestigious Pioneer Hall of Fame. The induction ceremony honored Russo’s outstanding achievements as a student-athlete and his continued contributions to the College and community.

Russo, a successful entrepreneur, businessman, coach and decorated athlete, received his Associate in Arts Degree from Indian River Community College in 1982. He also attended the University of Miami and earned a Bachelor’s of Science from Florida Atlantic University in 1985. A standout baseball player at Indian River Community College, he was a key member of back-to-back Southern Conference Championship teams in 1981 and 1982. His impressive collegiate career included being named the 1981 Southern Conference Freshman of the Year, batting .354 with four homeruns and 12 stolen bases on 13 attempts. Russo played for the University of Miami in 1983 and 1984, where his career batting average was .302 with seven homeruns. In 1984, he played for UM in the College World Series and was recognized as the University of Miami Fireman of the Year. Russo is a three-time Major League Baseball draftee of the Montreal Expos (12th round), New York Yankees (14th round), and Pittsburgh Pirates (2nd round). His post-college career included two years of High A ball as a member of the Cincinnati Reds organization.

Throughout his career and personal life, Frank Russo has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to community service and support for Indian River State College. His contributions include establishing the Frank Russo Fieldhouse at the College in 2023, providing state-of-the-art training facilities for student-athletes. He is also generously spearheading the development of The Russo Family Indoor Baseball & Softball Training Facility at Indian River State College, anticipated to open in 2024. Russo has also been a dedicated mentor to aspiring athletes and entrepreneurs, frequently returning to campus to share his expertise and experiences. His ongoing engagement with Indian River State College, including his role as the Spring 2022 Commencement keynote speaker, reflects his dedication to education and athletic excellence in the community.

Frank Russo’s philanthropic efforts extend beyond the College, as evidenced by his work in developing a baseball training facility in Pompano Beach, Florida, aimed at nurturing young talent. He also dedicated the Frank Russo Weight Room at the University of Miami in 2010 and the Frank Russo Pavilion, adding new dugouts and batting cages, at Levittown Division High School’s Doug Robins Field.

Russo’s career highlights include 32 years with Stryker Orthopedics, where he was a two-time Global Sales Performer of the Year. He founded five businesses: Stryker South Florida Agency, South Florida Learning Center, Orthopedic Implant Consultants, Orthopedic Implant Professionals, and FMR at Broward. He is the developer of the new oceanfront luxury community, Treasure Cove, on Hutchinson Island in St. Lucie County.

“Frank Russo exemplifies the spirit of excellence that we strive to instill in all our students,” said Dr. Timothy E. Moore, Indian River State College president “His achievements on the field, his success in business, and his ongoing commitment to education and community made him an ideal inductee. We are proud to have him as an Indian River State College alumnus and are grateful to him for his unwavering support of the College.”

“I am grateful to Indian River State College for providing the foundation for my success in both sports and business,” said Frank Russo. “I am deeply honored to join the Pioneer Hall of Fame and hope my journey can inspire current and future Indian River State College students to pursue their dreams.”

“We are thankful to Frank for his extraordinary contributions to our baseball program,” said Scott Kimmelman, athletic director at Indian River State College. “His induction is recognition of his past accomplishments and his continued support and inspiration to our current student-athletes.”

The Pioneer Hall of Fame was established in 1982 to recognize outstanding Indian River State College alumni, administrators, and contributors.

For more information about the Indian River State College Pioneer Hall of Fame and past inductees, please visit https://indianriverstateathletics.com/halloffame.