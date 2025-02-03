Friends of Fakahatchee offer two night time adventures in February

Posted Monday, February 3, 2025 2:01 pm

With warmer temperatures and clearer skies, February nights are the right time for two exciting Fakahatchee adventures.

The Night Sky experience and Moonlit Tram tour sponsored by the Friends of Fakahatchee allow visitors inside Florida’s largest state park after closing time for two unique adventures.

The Night Sky Experience on Saturday, Feb. 15 gets underway at 6:30 pm. This program offers participants the chance to experience and photograph the nighttime sky in one of the darkest places in southwest Florida. Your guide, an amateur photographer and astronomer, schedules each program when there is an interesting formation of planets and stars over the Preserve. Expensive telescopes or cameras not required to enjoy this experience. Bring them if you have them — but binoculars or cellphones are fine.

The Moonlit Tram tour begins at 4 pm on Feb. 12. Participants will see the full moon rising at the horizon. This “golden hour” is known to be ideal for photography as well as for spotting some of the park’s protected mammals and birds settling in for the evening.

The tram is high and dry, providing an excellent platform for viewing features illuminated by moonlight. City-dwellers will be amazed at how their vision changes as their eyes adapt to the light the moon provides.

For required reservations and complete information, visit www.orchidswamp.org and click “tours and events.”