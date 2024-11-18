FTA plans monthly Iron Eagle Cycle & Stroll

The inaugural Florida Trail Association (FTA) Iron Eagle Cycle and Stroll was held Nov. 16.
The inaugural Florida Trail Association (FTA) Iron Eagle Cycle and Stroll was held Nov. 16. This is a monthly event in Okeechobee County offering a 3-mile morning hike or 9-mile bike ride on the Florida National Scenic Trail (FNST) followed by a lunch gathering at Iron Eagle Grill. Mark your calendars now to join the group at the next one Dec. 14 to learn more about the 1,584-mile FNST and the 19 local chapters of Florida Trail Association volunteers who have maintained it since 1964. The event is co-hosted by FTA Chapters Tropical Trekkers and Fisheating Creek. For more photos and information, see the Florida Trail Association Fisheating Creek Chapter page on Facebook. [Photo courtesy FTA Fisheating Creek Chapter]