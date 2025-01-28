Fugitive captured: Man accused of child sex abuse

These columns list arrests and not convictions, unless otherwise stated. Anyone listed here who is later found not guilty or has had the charges against them dropped is welcome to inform this newspaper. The information will be confirmed and printed.

OKEECHOBEE – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE), with the Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office C.A.T. Team, arrested fugitive Travis Samuel Allen, 29, of Okeechobee, for failure to appear for trial on child sex abuse charges.
 
On Nov. 20, 2024, FDLE was requested by the Hendry County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) to locate Allen after he absconded from house arrest. Allen was on house arrest awaiting trial after HCSO arrested him in 2023 on felony lewd and lascivious battery and felony child abuse by impregnating a child under 16 years old by a person over 21 years old charges.
 
FDLE agents and HCSO investigators, working jointly on the case, identified a residence where Allen was staying.
 
While serving a warrant at the residence, Allen was taken into custody after attempting to flee the property by O.C.S.O. Corporal Richard Varnadore.
 
The Office of the State Attorney, 20th Judicial Circuit, will prosecute the case.
 
 
