FWC applications for Waterfowl and Dove Permits are now open

Phase I applications for September Waterfowl, Merritt Island Waterfowl, and Dove Permits are now open!
• A September Waterfowl Permit is required to participate in early season wood duck and teal waterfowl hunts on Guana River, Ocklawaha Prairie, T.M. Goodwin/Broadmoor Marsh and Stormwater Treatment Area (STA) Public Waterfowl Areas.
• A Merritt Island Waterfowl Permit is required to participate in waterfowl hunts on Merritt Island National Wildlife Refuge.
• A Dove Permit is required to participate in scheduled dove hunts at Caravelle Ranch, Frog Pond, Hilochee, and Punta Gorda wildlife management areas.
Apply online at GoOutdoorsFlorida.com by signing in and selecting “Apply for Limited Entry/Quota Permits.”
For more information about limited entry hunts, visit MyFWC.com/License and select “Limited Entry and Quota Permits.”