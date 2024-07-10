FWC has new fishing license card designs featuring youth artwork

Posted Wednesday, July 10, 2024 12:39 pm

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is eager to announce the two new license hard card designs featuring student artwork from this year’s Florida State Fish Art Contest. Grace Wang’s depiction of a Florida bass and Emma Nemes’ representation of a snook were selected as the new freshwater and saltwater designs. The FWC is proud to showcase the wonderful artwork submitted by young artists around the state and to celebrate their talent by highlighting two of them through this special initiative.

Congratulations to Grace and Emma!

“We are excited to feature the incredible artwork of Florida’s youth on the new fishing license designs,” said Roger Young, Executive Director of the FWC. “This initiative celebrates the creativity of the next generation of anglers and gives everyone the opportunity to proudly support conservation and our world-renowned fisheries by purchasing a license.”

These lucky artists were selected from among hundreds of students who submitted artwork, from any grade bracket, to have their artwork available as a hard card selection for Florida hunting or fishing licenses. Hard cards are available to purchase, at an additional fee, by anyone who obtains or already holds a fishing or hunting license, including Lifetime licenses, from the Go Outdoors Florida licensing system. A physical hard card license is a collectible, credit-card style document that is an alternative to an electronic or paper license.

Florida will be hosting the contest again next year. Stay tuned for more information. Learn more about the Florida Fish Art Contest and how you can participate next year at MyFWC.com/FishArt.