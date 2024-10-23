FWC is now accepting applications for the annual Vamos a Pescar grant

Posted Wednesday, October 23, 2024 11:14 am

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is partnering with the Recreational Boating and Fishing Foundation again this year to collaborate on funding Florida youth fishing education through their Vamos A PescarTM (Let’s Go Fishing) initiative. Through this effort local partner organizations will be able to help Florida Hispanic youth and families learn about ethical angling, conservation, fishing gear and fishing basics to help create confident and responsible anglers.

“We are proud to support the Vamos a Pescar program, which opens the doors for more families in our community to experience the joys of fishing and the great outdoors,” said Tom Graef, FWC Division of Freshwater Fisheries Management Director. “By providing accessible opportunities for everyone, this initiative fosters a love for nature and strengthens our commitment to conservation and responsible fishing recreation. Together, we are ensuring that future generations can enjoy the rich traditions and natural resources of our waterways.”

The RBFF is a nonprofit organization, established in 1998, whose mission is to increase participation in recreational angling and boating, thereby protecting and restoring the nation’s aquatic natural resources. FWC began partnering with RBFF in 2016 on their Vamos a PescarTM initiative and has grown the program over the years, funding a total of 18 programs to date.

The application period for the 2025 grant program is now open. If you are interested in supporting youth fishing education and applying for the grant, visit MyFWC.com/VAP and submit an application by Nov. 29.