FWC Law Enforcement Report

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Division of Law Enforcement Weekly Report from Jan. 24-30 includes incidents in the Lake Okeechobee area. This report represents some events the FWC handled over specified weeks; however, it does not include all actions taken by the Division of Law Enforcement.

Okeechobee County

• Officer Dziewiatkowski observed a spotlight being displayed into the Kissimmee Prairie Preserve State Park from the south boundary fence line. As the vehicle approached, Officer Dziewiatkowski saw a subject standing up through the sunroof of the vehicle with a spotlight and a rifle. A vehicle stop was conducted and after further investigation, it was found the subject standing in the sunroof with the firearm was also a convicted felon. Both the driver and passenger were issued citations for road hunting, hunting in the state park and displaying a light while in possession of a firearm customarily used to take deer. Additionally, the passenger was arrested and transported to Okeechobee County Jail for the charge of felon in possession of a firearm.

Palm Beach County

• Officers Wences and Harris were conducting resource inspections on duck hunters in Stormwater Treatment Area 1 and discovered a group of three subjects who had in their collective possession six common gallinules. None of the subjects possessed a federal duck stamp. The season for common gallinule is currently closed and they are not allowed to be taken in the STA during duck hunts. One subject also did not have a migratory bird permit. All three subjects were cited accordingly.