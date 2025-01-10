FWC: New year, new TrophyCatch website!

Posted Friday, January 10, 2025 12:34 pm

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is reeling in the new year with an upgraded TrophyCatch website, which offers anglers a refreshed, more user-friendly experience to track and share their trophy bass catches. The redesigned site has exciting features, including improved functionality, enhanced security and seamless integration with the GoOutdoors Florida licensing platform, making it easier than ever for anglers to participate in Florida’s citizen-science, bass-fishing program.

The TrophyCatch program allows anglers to record their catches of bass weighing 8 pounds or more, share their fishing achievements and contribute valuable data to support the conservation and management of Florida’s world-renowned bass fisheries in exchange for valuable prizes. The site’s new features include an improved interface, enhanced navigation and the ability to hide catch waterbodies.

The new TrophyCatch website is hosted within the GoOutdoors Florida platform, the same trusted website where anglers purchase their licenses and permits. This seamless integration allows users to easily access and navigate both their licensing account and TrophyCatch submissions with their existing GoOutdoorsFlorida.com login. With this upgrade, participating in Florida’s premier trophy bass program has never been easier or more secure.

“The redesigned TrophyCatch website enhances how anglers track their big catches while helping us collect vital data to manage Florida’s bass fisheries. It’s a win for conservation and a win for anglers,” said Tom Graef, Director of FWC’s Division of Freshwater Fisheries Management.

FWC’s TrophyCatch team encourages anglers to visit the website and submit their trophy bass caught since the start of this season, Oct. 1, 2024.

Participants have a chance to be featured in the program’s ongoing success stories on the TrophyCatch Facebook page at Facebook.com/TrophyCatchFlorida and to be eligible for exclusive rewards and recognition.

Visit the new TrophyCatch website today at TrophyCatch.com to get started, register for the program, and begin submitting your catches for a chance to win prizes and contribute to conservation.