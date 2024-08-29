FWC reminds boaters to stay safe on waterways over Labor Day weekend

Posted Thursday, August 29, 2024 5:33 pm

The main objective of Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) officers on water patrol is to keep boaters safe. Labor Day weekend marks the unofficial end of summer, and Florida residents and visitors traditionally take the opportunity to enjoy the water before the season begins to change. FWC officers will be out in full force during the holiday weekend looking for reckless or impaired vessel operators and other dangerous boating violations.

Last year, zero boating accident fatalities were reported during the popular boating weekend. FWC officers removed nearly 20 unsafe and impaired vessel operators from the waterways of Florida for boating under the influence. They issued over 380 citations and provided education and warnings to more than 2,800 boaters for safety violations.

“I would like nothing more than to report that there were no boating accident fatalities again this year,” said Col. Brian Smith, FWC Law Enforcement Division Director. “However, it has been a deadly summer on Florida waters, despite the efforts of FWC and our local partners. We will take every opportunity to remind boaters to designate an operator who will remain sober, and we can never say this enough, please wear a life jacket while on the water. We want everyone to enjoy this holiday weekend, but nothing can ruin a great day on the water faster than a boating accident. FWC is asking you to do your part to reduce boating accidents.”

To reduce the number of boating accidents, the FWC encourages boaters to pay attention, always maintain 360-degree awareness and take a boater safety course. Over 80% of operators involved in fatal boating accidents in 2023 had no formal boater education. For a summary of Florida’s regulations and available courses, visit MyFWC.com/Boating.

Among other tips found at MyFWC.com/Boating, FWC would like to remind those renting boats, including personal watercraft, this weekend to know Florida’s boating safety regulations and ensure they rent from a permitted livery. More information about liveries can also be found at MyFWC.com/Boating. Click “Livery Regulations and Safety Information” under “More Boating Links.”

To report dangerous boating activity, the public can submit anonymous tips by texting 847411 (Tip411) with the keyword “FWC” followed by the location and any information about the violation or by calling 888-404-FWCC (3922).