FWC Report

Posted Wednesday, June 26, 2024 2:11 pm

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Division of Law Enforcement Weekly Report from June 14 through June 20 includes incidents in the Lake Okeechobee area. This report represents some events the FWC handled over specified weeks; however, it does not include all actions taken by the Division of Law Enforcement.

Hendry County

• Officers Pridgen, Ciprich and Bray responded to a call about an overdue boater on Lake Okeechobee in the Clewiston area. The overdue party reportedly began a solo fishing trip at 5:30 a.m. and was supposed to be home by 1 p.m. The officers began their search, quickly finding a boat matching the missing person’s vessel description. As officers approached the vessel, they observed the subject unconscious on the deck. The officers began first aid efforts immediately and transported him to a local boat ramp where paramedics were waiting. The subject was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

• Officer Dial helped teach a hunter safety course at a local 4-H summer camp. The officer covered the section on rules and regulations and ethical hunting practices. The class was attended by approximately 15 students, who asked several questions and engaged in conversation with the officer about hunting and the outdoors.

Palm Beach County

• Officers Harris and Klein responded to an emergency call on Lake Okeechobee regarding a subject who had grounded his boat on some rocks causing it to take on water. The presence of alligators prevented the subject from swimming to safety. The officers located the subject and transported him to the marina.