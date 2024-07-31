FWC Report

Special to Lake Okeechobee News
Posted 7/31/24

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Division of Law Enforcement Weekly Report...

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Division of Law Enforcement Weekly Report from July 19 through July 25 includes incidents in the Lake Okeechobee area. This report represents some events the FWC handled over specified weeks; however, it does not include all actions taken by the Division of Law Enforcement.

Glades County
• Officer Bray observed a vessel with no registration numbers returning to the boat ramp. Officer Bray stopped the vessel to address the violation and conduct safety and resource inspections. During the stop, Officer Bray determined the subject purchased the vessel and never registered it within 30 days and the subject had no bill of sale on board. A records check showed the vessel had never been registered and was made in 1993. The subject was charged with operating an unregistered vessel.

FWC

