FWC Report

Posted Wednesday, August 14, 2024 12:39 pm

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Division of Law Enforcement Weekly Report from Aug. 2-8 includes incidents in the Lake Okeechobee area. This report represents some events the FWC handled over specified weeks; however, it does not include all actions taken by the Division of Law Enforcement.

Glades County

Officer Specialist Curbelo observed two subjects at a popular fishing location, quickly put buckets into their car and begin to drive away. There were multiple traffic violations observed, so a traffic stop was conducted. Upon investigation, the subjects were found to possess cast netted freshwater gamefish, and three undersized and out-of-season snook. Additionally, the driver never had a driver’s license issued. Both subjects were arrested for various charges including undersized and out-of-season snook, cast netting freshwater gamefish, possession of controlled substance and drug paraphernalia, and driving without a driver’s license.

Hendry County

• FWC officers received a call from a local grove security guard, stating he saw subjects exiting the Okaloacoochee Slough Wildlife Management Area with several bags of saw palmetto berries. Senior Officer Polly, Lieutenant Kleis, Officer Bray, and the Hendry County agriculture deputies responded to the scene. One subject was located and placed under arrest. Officers found 17 bags of recently harvested saw palmetto berries. The subject was charged with taking plant life from a WMA and harvesting saw palmetto berries without a permit.

• Officer Pridgen responded to complaints about a group of subjects harvesting saw palmetto berries on the Okaloacoochee Slough Wildlife Management Area. The officer located where the subjects were being dropped off and entering the WMA. While conducting surveillance of the area at night, he saw a van with no lights enter the WMA and pick up subjects. The officer conducted a traffic stop. Several people fled on foot from the van and one was apprehended. As a result of the stop, 43 bags of saw palmetto berries, weighing over 5,800 pounds, were recovered. The subject was taken to the Hendry County jail for resisting arrest, harvesting saw palmetto berries without a permit, and removing plant life from a WMA.

• During the opening day of deer season, Lieutenant Kleis responded to a tip that someone was deer hunting in Dinner Island Ranch Caracara Unit – Public Small Game Hunting Area. Lt. Kleis found a truck matching the description and saw a subject exit the woods with archery equipment. The subject admitted to killing an antlered deer on the WMA. The subject was issued a notice to appear for harvesting a deer on the small game only area.