FWC, report

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Division of Law Enforcement Weekly Report...
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Division of Law Enforcement Weekly Report from Aug. 9-15 includes incidents in the Lake Okeechobee area. This report represents some events the FWC handled over specified weeks; however, it does not include all actions taken by the Division of Law Enforcement.
Hendry County
Officer Specialist Carbello observed a vehicle at Dinner Island Ranch Wildlife Management Area without headlights on and a light coming from the window. A traffic stop was initiated due to the vehicle not having a license plate or tag light. The officer discovered a .22 rifle, spotlight, and trash bags inside the vehicle within all passengers’ reach. The driver was identified and found to be a convicted felon. The subject was arrested for possession of a firearm by a felon as well as written a citation for failure to register a vehicle.