FWC Report

News from FWC
Posted 8/21/24

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Division of Law Enforcement Weekly Report...

You must be a member to read this story.

Join our family of readers for as little as $5 per month and support local, unbiased journalism.

Already have an account? Log in to continue. Otherwise, follow the link below to join.

Please log in to continue

Log in
I am anchor

FWC Report

Posted
News from FWC

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Division of Law Enforcement Weekly Report from Aug. 9-15 includes incidents in the Lake Okeechobee area. This report represents some events the FWC handled over specified weeks; however, it does not include all actions taken by the Division of Law Enforcement.

Hendry County
Officer Specialist Carbello observed a vehicle at Dinner Island Ranch Wildlife Management Area without headlights on and a light coming from the window. A traffic stop was initiated due to the vehicle not having a license plate or tag light. The officer discovered a .22 rifle, spotlight, and trash bags inside the vehicle within all passengers’ reach. The driver was identified and found to be a convicted felon. The subject was arrested for possession of a firearm by a felon as well as written a citation for failure to register a vehicle.

FWC, report

Comments

Other items that may interest you

Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office Social Media Policy …

Man accused of drunk driving with children in the car

Palm Beach County Arrest Report for the Glades area

Stephen proves nice guys don't always finish last

x