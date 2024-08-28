FWC Report

Posted Wednesday, August 28, 2024 11:10 am

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Division of Law Enforcement Weekly Report from Aug. 16-24 includes incidents in the Lake Okeechobee area. This report represents some events the FWC handled over specified weeks; however, it does not include all actions taken by the Division of Law Enforcement.

Glades County

Lieutenant Hayes conducted inspections on individuals participating in the statewide alligator harvest. During an inspection, the officer overheard the subjects talking about where they had been looking for alligators, which was an area closed to the take of alligators. Upon interviewing the subjects, they admitted to being in Fisheating Creek and harvesting the alligator. The subject was cited for harvesting an alligator in a closed area and for a permit violation.

Hendry County

Officer Specialist Curbelo was patrolling the Dinner Island Ranch Wildlife Management Area at night and observed a vehicle enter and then quickly exit the WMA. The vehicle was initially driving with no lights on and several other traffic violations were observed. A traffic stop was conducted and a spotlight and firearm were located inside the vehicle near the occupants. The driver was found to be a convicted felon, and the rifle was found within arm’s reach of the driver. The driver was arrested for felony in possession of a firearm and transported to the Hendry County jail.