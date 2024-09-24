FWC report

Posted Tuesday, September 24, 2024 12:37 pm

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Division of Law Enforcement Weekly Report from Sept. 6-12 includes incidents in the Lake Okeechobee area. This report represents some events the FWC handled over specified weeks; however, it does not include all actions taken by the Division of Law Enforcement.

HENDRY COUNTY

• Senior Officer Polly observed two subjects selling saltwater products, fish and lobster, from their vehicle at a local gas station. The subjects were unable to produce documentation of where the products came from and failed to have any saltwater retail licenses. The subjects were issued notice to appear citations for failing to have bills of lading and no retail license.

• Officer Wences was patrolling Stormwater Treatment Area 1 (STA 1), when he encountered two subjects cast netting fish. Upon inspection the officer found two Florida bass and two redear sunfish. The subjects did not have a freshwater fishing license and used an illegal method to catch gamefish. They also entered the posted area illegally. They were issued citations for illegal method and illegal entry in addition to not having a fishing license.

• Officer Harris found corn spread on the ground in Fisheating Creek Wildlife Management Area, which is illegal on WMAs. He went back on the opening morning of muzzleloader season and found a subject hunting near the bait. Upon investigation the subject admitted to placing the bait in the area and he was issued a citation.