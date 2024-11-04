FWC Report

Posted Monday, November 4, 2024 1:16 pm

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Division of Law Enforcement Weekly Report from Oct. 18-24 includes incidents in the Lake Okeechobee area. This report represents some events the FWC handled over specified weeks; however, it does not include all actions taken by the Division of Law Enforcement.

Hendry County

Officers Pridgen and Bray responded to a call from a local landowner, who had a trail camera photo of two armed subjects trespassing on his property. Officer Pridgen entered the property on foot and located the two subjects who were dragging a wild hog they had killed while trespassing on the property. Officer Pridgen identified himself and gave the subjects commands to stop. The subjects dropped the wild hog and ran away. Officer Pridgen apprehended the subjects and charged them with trespassing while armed and resisting arrest without violence.

Okeechobee County

While patrolling the Kissimmee River Public Use Area on the last day of crossbow season, Officer Crosby and Lieutenant Davis observed an airboat running without a flag. A stop of the vessel revealed the vessel registration was expired and the operator was missing required safety gear. Additionally, the operator and passenger were in possession of two recently killed antlerless deer, which they had reported on their deer harvest log. Antlerless deer cannot be taken during the crossbow season on the PUA. The subject was cited for the registration and charges were filed for the deer taken out of season.