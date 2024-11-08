FWC Report

Posted Friday, November 8, 2024 10:08 am

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Division of Law Enforcement Weekly Report from Oct. 25-31 includes incidents in the Lake Okeechobee area. This report represents some events the FWC handled over specified weeks; however, it does not include all actions taken by the Division of Law Enforcement.

Hendry County

• Senior Officer Polly was patrolling Dinner Island Wildlife Management Area during the small game season. While checking hunters, he came across a subject who stated he hadn’t killed anything. Senior Officer Polly looked through a window of the truck and noticed tools and other miscellaneous items piled up behind the driver’s seat. Through the pile of items, Senior Officer Polly noticed a deer hoof. After searching the vehicle, a recently killed antlerless deer was recovered from behind the front seat of the truck. Deer season is currently closed in the WMA, and antlerless deer are never allowed to be killed in this WMA. The subject was placed under arrest and booked into the Hendry County Jail on multiple charges.

• Officer Pridgen saw subjects shining a spotlight from a vehicle on the side of the road at night in a manner capable of disclosing the presence of game. Officer Pridgen turned his truck around to address the issue and before Officer Pridgen could activate his blue lights, the subjects attempted to leave the area. Officer Pridgen quickly located and stopped the vehicle and found both subjects to be in possession of rifles. The subjects admitted to shinning the light to look at wild hogs on the side of the road. The subjects were each issued a notice to appear citation for attempting to take game from a roadway.

• Officer Ciprich saw subjects of the vehicle displaying a spotlight from the vehicle in a manner capable of disclosing the presence of game. The subjects were stopped and during the investigation, Officer Wences arrived on scene to assist. It was determined the subjects were in possession of a high-powered air rifle and admitted to looking for game from the roadway. The subject was issued a notice to appear citation for the violation.