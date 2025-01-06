FWC Report

Posted Monday, January 6, 2025 3:05 pm

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Division of Law Enforcement Weekly Report from Dec. 20-26 includes incidents in the Lake Okeechobee area. This report represents some events the FWC handled over specified weeks; however, it does not include all actions taken by the Division of Law Enforcement.

Okeechobee County

Cases



• Officer Dziewiatkowski was patrolling along the Kissimmee Prairie Preserve State Park’s South Boundary and observed a vehicle traveling slowly along the state park’s fence line. During surveillance, the vehicle was seen coming to a complete stop and multiple subjects and dogs exited the vehicle and entered the state park. Officer Dziewiatkowski contacted the subjects, where he observed the subjects hog dog hunting. All subjects were issued resource citations for hunting in the state park.

Community oriented policing

• Major Davis, Officer Specialist Crosby, Officer Watson, K-9 Officer Madsen, Officer Pfeiffer and Officer Sacha as well as GOC II Mann and AA II Helton took part in the Okeechobee Christmas Parade. Officers used several utility task vehicles and a swamp buggy decorated as a sleigh being pulled by reindeer for the event. There were over a thousand people in attendance for the parade.



• Officer Specialist Crosby and Officer Pfeiffer along with GOC II Mann took part in the 15th annual Okeechobee Shop with a Cop for children in the local community. Everyone was partnered with family and the children were able to get themselves and family members gifts. The event was made possible by community donations.