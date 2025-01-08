FWC Report

Posted Wednesday, January 8, 2025 2:19 pm

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Division of Law Enforcement Weekly Report from Dec. 27 - Jan. 2 includes incidents in the Lake Okeechobee area. This report represents some events the FWC handled over specified weeks; however, it does not include all actions taken by the Division of Law Enforcement.

Glades County

• Officer Watson conducted a resource inspection on a subject hunting waterfowl at Lake Okeechobee with a shotgun capable of holding more than three rounds. The subject was issued a notice to appear for hunting with an unplugged shotgun.

• While patrolling Allapattah Flats Wildlife Management Area during small game season, Officer Koger encountered an individual hunting wild hog with a .22 rimfire rifle. The use of a rimfire rifle during small game season in Allapattah Flats WMA is a violation of the area’s regulations. Upon conducting a records check, Officer Koger discovered the individual had been previously cited twice for the same violation. The subject was issued a citation for the violation.

Hendry County

• Officer Specialist Curbelo observed a vehicle leaving Spirit of the Wild Wildlife Management Area at night at a high rate of speed. Upon inspection, the three subjects in the vehicle stated they were wild hog hunting. Officer Curbelo located a large black garbage bag inside of the truck and found it contained a recently killed white-tailed deer. One subject admitted to shooting the deer, which was taken out of season. The subject was placed under arrest and booked into the Hendry County jail. Charges against the other two vehicle occupants are pending.

• Officer Watson responded to a tip from a local landowner about subjects who appeared to be road hunting at night. The complainant stated there was a pickup truck in an area known for illegal night hunting activity that was driving slow with multiple subjects using spotlights to shine the wooded areas off the roadway. Officer Watson located the vehicle and observed the occupants shining the pastures and wood lines with spotlights in a manner capable of disclosing the presence of game. The subjects were stopped and found to be in possession of several rifles and spotlights. The subjects admitted they were hunting. All four subjects were placed under arrest and booked into the Hendry County Jail and charged with hunting from a roadway and using a light in a manner capable of disclosing the presence of game while in possession of a firearm commonly used for taking deer.

Palm Beach County

• Officer Wences discovered a vehicle parked outside of an area closed to public access while patrolling at Storm Water Treatment Area 1 West. Upon further investigation, two subjects were found fishing in a closed area and being in an area closed to the public. The subjects did not have fishing licenses. Citations were issued accordingly.