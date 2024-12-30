FWC reports Florida panther death in Highlands County

Posted Monday, December 30, 2024 9:39 am

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservatoin Commission (FWC) has updated the Panther Pulse web page with mortality information through Dec. 27, 2024 at 4 p.m.

The remains of a 2 1/2-year-old, male Florida panther (UCFP476) were collected on Dec. 21, 2024, on Old SR-8, NW of Venus (0.8 miles north of Creekview Road) in Highlands County. The suspected cause of death was vehicle collision.

The remains of a 4-year-old, male Florida panther were collected on Dec. 23, 2024, on I-75 at MM58 in Collier County. The suspected cause of death was vehicle collision.

The remains of a 2.25-year-old, male Florida panther (UCFP478) were collected on Dec. 26, 2024, on Bonita Beach Road (0.7 miles east of Bonita Grande Dr.) in Lee County. The suspected cause of death was vehicle collision.

If you have spotted an injured, sick or dead panther, please report it to the FWC Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-FWCC (3922). Prompt reporting of injured or sick panthers and/or vehicle collisions with panthers will allow panther biologists to respond in a timely manner. Biologists also gain valuable information by examining panther remains.

Florida residents can support panther conservation efforts by purchasing a “Protect the Panther” license plate. Fees from license plate sales are the primary funding source for the FWC’s research and management of Florida panthers.

Vehicle collisions are the primary cause of death for Florida panthers. The FWC encourages motorists to slow down and observe all posted speed limits, especially in panther zones, which are in place in several counties across South Florida and coincide with areas where panthers are known to cross. These panther speed zones help ensure the survival of the endangered Florida panther and protect motorists from personal injury.