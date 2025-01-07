FWC shares reminders about cold weather impacts on wildlife

Posted Tuesday, January 7, 2025 3:29 pm

As much of the state experiences significantly colder temperatures due to an arctic front, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is sharing reminders about what to do – and what not to do – when seeing certain wildlife that could be impacted by the colder weather.

Manatees

Manatees need access to water warmer than 68 degrees Fahrenheit to survive prolonged cold weather. As temperatures drop, Florida manatees make their way to springs, power plant discharge areas and other warm-water sites. When viewing manatees as they congregate at warm-water sites, it is important to give them space. Disturbing manatees at these sites can cause them to swim out of protected areas and into potentially life-threatening cold water. Manatees are a protected species, and it is illegal to harass, feed, disturb or harm them.

During colder months, seasonal manatee zones require boaters and personal watercraft users to reduce speed in or avoid certain areas to prevent collisions that can injure or kill manatees. Manatee protection zones are marked by waterway signs; maps of these zones are available online at MyFWC.com/MPZ.

Prolonged exposure to lower water temperatures causes manatees to lose body heat and inadequately digest their food, which can lead to a condition known as "cold stress" that eventually can be fatal. If you see an injured, distressed, sick or dead manatee, report it to the FWC’s Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-FWCC (3922) so that trained responders can assist. More information about manatees and how people can help with their conservation is available at MyFWC.com/Manatee.

Sea turtles

When water temperatures drop to 50 degrees Fahrenheit or below, sea turtles can become cold-stunned, making them weak and unable to swim. Cold-stunned sea turtles might float listlessly in the water, on or near shore. Although these turtles can appear to be dead, they are often still alive.

Cold stunning occurs most often in St. Joseph Bay (Gulf County) but can happen anywhere along Florida’s coast. Biologists with the FWC’s Sea Turtle Program coordinate with FWC-authorized Marine Turtle Permit Holders who are trained to rescue sea turtles. If you see an injured, distressed or dead sea turtle, please report it to the FWC’s Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-FWCC (3922) so that trained responders can assist. All species of sea turtles are protected in Florida, and it is illegal to harass, feed, disturb or harm them.

More information about sea turtles in Florida and how people can help with their conservation can be found at MyFWC.com/SeaTurtle.

Nonnative green iguanas



When temperatures drop to near freezing or below, nonnative green iguanas and other nonnative reptiles can go into a state of torpor, where they temporarily lose all muscle control. This can sometimes cause green iguanas to fall out of trees or other vegetation. The FWC reminds the public not to bring iguanas inside your homes or vehicles to warm up, as they can recover quickly and act defensively, using their sharp teeth and claws and their long tails that whip.

Green iguanas are a Prohibited Species, and it is illegal to possess live green iguanas without a permit. It is also illegal to release or relocate green iguanas and other nonnative wildlife. Releasing nonnative species can harm native wildlife and Florida’s ecosystems by introducing nonnative species into new areas.

Property owners experiencing damage from iguanas digging around their yards or eating their landscaping can find ways to discourage iguanas from frequenting their properties by visiting our website at MyFWC.com/Nonnatives. Iguanas, like all nonnative species, are not protected in Florida except by anti-cruelty law. Property owners not able to remove iguanas safely and using humane methods should seek assistance from a professional wildlife control operator.