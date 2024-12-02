FWC to give away bass boat

Posted Monday, December 2, 2024 11:39 am

Who will win? One lucky winner will soon take home a brand-new bass boat package during a live, random drawing at the Bobby Lane High School Cup Bass Fishing Tournament in Lake Wales on Dec. 7. This giveaway is part of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s (FWC) TrophyCatch program, marking 12 seasons of rewarding anglers who support bass fishing and conservation efforts across the state.

Thanks to generous partnerships with industry leaders, the boat package features a Phoenix Bass Boat Pro 819, powered by a 200 horsepower Mercury Marine motor, and equipped with Lowrance HDLive electronics, a Ghost Trolling Motor, and a Power-Pole Shallow Water Anchor System. The boat is valued at $65,000, providing a truly impressive prize for anglers. Also, the TrophyCatch teamed up with Florida-based company, WrapThis, to visually promote the program with their incredible wraps and graphic capabilities.

“This incredible boat package is made possible through the support of companies like Phoenix Bass Boats and Mercury Marine, who share our passion for bass fishing and conservation,” said Tom Graef, director of FWC’s Division of Freshwater Fisheries Management. “We are thrilled to celebrate 12 years of success with the TrophyCatch program and to reward one lucky angler with this amazing prize!”

When and where:

The drawing will take place Saturday, Dec. 7, immediately following the 2 p.m. weigh-in at the Bobby Lane High School Cup Bass Fishing Tournament. The tournament and drawing will be held at Camp Mack, a Guy Harvey Lodge, Marina & RV Resort, 14900 Camp Mack Road, Lake Wales, FL 33898. The public is invited to attend the exciting event where the last angler drawn will take home the grand prize!

The live reverse drawing will select the winner from five randomly chosen TrophyCatch registrants and club winners. The finalists will be announced on the TrophyCatch Facebook page: Facebook.com/TrophyCatchFlorida.

The Bobby Lane Cup is a nonprofit youth tournament held annually to raise funds for educational scholarships for high school seniors interested in bass fishing. Teams from southern states will compete for the prestigious title of BLC Champion.

TrophyCatch is a citizen-science conservation program that rewards anglers who catch, document and release largemouth bass weighing 8 pounds and heavier. Data collected through the program help the FWC enhance and promote bass fishing across Florida. Anglers who wish to participate in next year’s boat drawing can visit TrophyCatch.com to register and learn more.