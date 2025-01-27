FWC to host virtual public meetings on bass taxonomy rule updates

Posted Monday, January 27, 2025 10:03 am

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) invites the public to attend two virtual public meetings to discuss updates to rule language reflecting recent taxonomic changes to bass species as outlined in a news release in 2024.

• Tuesday, Feb. 11, 6-7:30 p.m.

• Wednesday, Feb. 12, 1-2:30 p.m.

The purpose of these meetings is to provide updates on recent taxonomic changes that recognize Florida bass (Micropterus salmoides) as a species distinct from largemouth bass (Micropterus nigricans). These updates require changes to existing rule language to ensure consistency and to streamline regulations intended to conserve Florida bass genetics. These updates will not affect existing bag and length limits for black bass species.

The American Fisheries Society established the Florida bass as a separate species from the largemouth bass. This means that in most of Florida (except the western Panhandle) what was known as a largemouth bass is now called a Florida bass.

This name change will affect how the fish is referred to in regulations and other communications. However, it will not affect anglers fishing for this iconic freshwater sport fish.

According to the recent research publication by Yale University, the study used advanced genetic analysis and determined Florida bass to be its own species. The research also identified the range of Florida bass to be larger than once believed, including not only Florida, but also parts of Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina.

The scientific names of these two bass also changed. Largemouth bass, previously Micropterus salmoides, is now the scientific name for Florida bass. Largemouth bass are now Micropterus nigricans.

Participants will have the opportunity to ask questions and provide feedback during a public comment period.

How to Participate

Interested participants should email Shelby.McCarty@MyFWC.com. Once registered, a confirmation email with instructions for joining the virtual meetings via computer, tablet, or cell phone will be provided.

For additional resources, including details on freshwater fishing regulations, conservation efforts, and updates, visit MyFWC.com/Freshwater.