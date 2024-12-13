FWC welcomes the public to their new TrophyCatch website

The FWC TrophyCatch program invites you, as an existing TrophyCatch supporter, to explore the new TrophyCatch website!
The new design features easy access to the multiple program components, ability to hide catch waterbodies, and a more streamlined submission process allowing multiple options for uploading photographs and videos.
We encourage you to submit your recent catches at TrophyCatch.com. TrophyCatch customers with an existing GoOutdoorsFlorida (GOF) account can use their GOF login to access their TrophyCatch/Big Catch account. All customers who previously purchased a hunting or fishing license in Florida already have a GOF account. This should simplify logging into your TrophyCatch account. If your fishing license has expired, there’s no better time to renew it and try for a trophy bass!
Thank you for your interest in the TrophyCatch conservation program, and we hope you like the new features at TrophyCatch.com.