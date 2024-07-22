Gamiotea celebrates 35 years with the city

Special to Lake Okeechobee News
Posted 7/22/24

During its July 16 city council meeting, the council recognized City Clerk Lane Gamiotea for 35 years of service...

City Clerk Lane Gamiotea was recognized for 35 years of service to the city of Okeechobee during the July 16 city council meeting. Maor Dowling Watford presents her certificate and gift..[Photo courtesy city of Okeechobee]
OKEECHOBEE — During its July 16 city council meeting, the council recognized City Clerk Lane Gamiotea for 35 years of service to the city. Gamiotea started with the city in July 1989.

Explaining she was only 12 years old when she started with the city, Gamiotea said, “It has been a pleasure, educational always. I have enjoyed my 35 years with the city and couldn’t have done it without my coworkers.”

Mayor Dowling Watford said the city has been extremely fortunate to have her as clerk for all these years, and City Administrator Gary Ritter said Gamiotea was a fount of knowledge.”

x