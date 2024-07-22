Gamiotea celebrates 35 years with the city

During its July 16 city council meeting, the council recognized City Clerk Lane Gamiotea for 35 years of service...
Explaining she was only 12 years old when she started with the city, Gamiotea said, “It has been a pleasure, educational always. I have enjoyed my 35 years with the city and couldn’t have done it without my coworkers.”
Mayor Dowling Watford said the city has been extremely fortunate to have her as clerk for all these years, and City Administrator Gary Ritter said Gamiotea was a fount of knowledge.”